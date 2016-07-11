In the world of Snapchat, you can swipe on purple lipstick, throw on glittery face jewels, or affix a flower crown to your head — all without leaving your couch or digging into your makeup bag.
Well, some makeup artists on YouTube have taken it a step farther, re-creating the craziest looks on Snapchat on their actual, IRL faces. And the results are scarily accurate.
Need proof? We've rounded up 17 incredibly deceiving looks that could either be from makeup tutorials... or Snapchat filters. Think you have an eye for a perfectly imperfect swipe of eyeliner? Think again. These makeup vloggers have some seriously impressive techniques. Click below to see how you fare.
