This Couple's Brooklyn Apartment Is Relationship Goals

Decorating for one is hard enough, but decorating for yourself and a partner? In a totally new space with an open floor plan? Even less simple.
So when video producer and R29 fashion plate Annie Georgia Greenberg approached me about designing her space, I knew I'd have my work cut out for me. She'd just moved from a tiny apartment in Chinatown to a much more spacious abode in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn — and she'd brought along her boyfriend, Jack, and a chunk of mismatched furniture.
We immediately got to work figuring out the couple's inspirations. We made a pinboard where Annie and I could share reference images that were then used to inform the style of each piece we brought into the apartment.
The end result is a Brooklyn bungalow spin on California ranch living. Flashes of high-fashion femininity are balanced out by wood tones and earthy textures for an inviting space that makes use of Annie and Jack's favorite pieces of decor and art.
Click through to find out how we did it.
