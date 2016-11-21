Did you have to buy new furniture?

"Yes, but we waited about six months before choosing, because I wanted to feel out how we navigated the space. In the end, what surprised me the most was that you don’t actually need to buy smaller pieces for a small space. It’s actually better to just have a few full-sized pieces, like a functional desk and couch."



How has sharing this space shaped your relationship?

"If you spend a lot of time with someone, you either grow together or grow apart. This space really helped us do the former, because we have to operate in tandem and be teammates. You can’t really live in a cottage this small with someone you don’t communicate with or feel comfortable with. We had to learn how to create routines that kept us from stepping on each other's feet. Now, for example, we wake up and make the bed together every morning. We've also created a morning ritual that means we're not both trying to get ready and use the bathroom at the same time."



