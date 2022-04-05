Of course, most of us — camp attendees or not — also cherish weighty, lifelong friendships. But few among us reify the origins of those relationships in quite the same way Camp People do. “I think most people look back at college fondly or enjoy telling stories from that time in their lives — but there’s something different about the way we talk about camp,” says Boston-based digital marketer, Kayla Prior. “At both camp and college, you have the pleasure of living less than five minutes away from all of your best friends. There’s eternally something to do. You’re away from your family, learning to exist on your own. But unlike with college, you’re briefly free from all the hardships and stressors of real life. You live in this bubble.”