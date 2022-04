For Pulido, like so many other camp obsessives, summer camp was not just a refuge from real life, but rather, an alternate life of its own. And for her, this is what continues to hold forth for camp kids as they outgrow their camp-attending years. “Summer camp, like many other community experiences, provides a private version of shared history that can be really meaningful in our relationships,” says Julia Jarrold, LCSW, therapist and clinical content manager at holistic mental health center Real . “At different points in our lives, our friendships can change and the ways in which we engage with our friends can change, too. For example, it’s probably unlikely that you’re still sharing a bunk bed with a close camp friend, but that doesn’t devalue the fact that you once did, and you have a history in common that other folks won’t understand.”