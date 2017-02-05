5 Hacks For A Healthier Week

Sleeping is one of the few pleasures in life we can all count on — except when we can't. Snoring, moving around too much, or consistently waking up in the middle of the night are all seemingly innocuous signs you should probably get your sleep habits checked out. (Women's Health) How much does the gender label on your vitamins really matter? It turns out, not a whole lot. That means women don't have to take "women's" vitamins and, unless your doctor tells you otherwise, you probably don't need to take multivitamins at all. Fitting in a workout at work is easier than you think. And, with these moves, you don't even have to change your shoes. (Huffington Post) Love running outside but hate slipping on ice? Of course you do. So check out these winter workout accessories — especially the clip-on studded rubber outsoles that'll help keep you vertical. (Prevention) Valentine's Day looms ever closer and, if you're still looking for a date, you might want to keep this Tuesday in mind. According to new data from dating app Happn, February 7th is their busiest day, which means your chances are extra good.
