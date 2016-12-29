The Most Important Skin-Care Resolution To Make In The New Year

Look, we love a clean slate — and god knows we need one after this past year — but there's no quicker way to bring down a mood than by bringing up New Year's resolutions. Most of us could stand to drink less, exercise more, and meditate every day, but when your best friend announces she's doing dry January, skipping dinners out, and training for a marathon, it can feel like the carriage has just poofed itself back into a pumpkin.



But a skin-care resolution? How fun! And easy! We're not talking a total overhaul to your routine — just one little addition that will make you look better through the next year and beyond. To make things even simpler, we broke down the resolutions by age brackets and asked the derms: What's the one thing we need to start doing now if we aren't already? Ahead, your guide to good skin in 2017. (You're on your own when it comes to cutting back on Zara.)