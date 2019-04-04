What's in your luggage...bricks? If you're as beauty obsessed as we are, you've probably heard this unoriginal quip more times than you can count from hotel bellboys and even random dudes on flights who are trying to be chivalrous (although — let's be real — you can lift your own damn bag). The culprit? Perhaps it's the shoes, or
maybe more likely it's your 57 hair treatments, retinols, and sheet masks you just couldn't leave behind — even for a long weekend.
We like to call these your beauty "add-ons" — aka, the products you might not use every day but opt for a few times per week when you're in need of some serious #selfcare. So, we partnered with SheaMoisture to bring you the best in class, from a futuristic-looking microcurrent device you can fit in your purse to a shea-butter-infused hair masque that'll revive even the most damaged hair. We're calling it: You might need a bigger suitcase.