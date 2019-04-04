What's in your luggage...bricks? If you're as beauty obsessed as we are, you've probably heard this unoriginal quip more times than you can count from hotel bellboys and even random dudes on flights who are trying to be chivalrous (although — let's be real — you can lift your own damn bag). The culprit? Perhaps it's the shoes, or maybe more likely it's your 57 hair treatments, retinols, and sheet masks you just couldn't leave behind — even for a long weekend.