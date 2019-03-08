I Was Living Paycheck-To-Paycheck In NYC — I Left & Now I Make $110K

"After nearly three years, I made the decision to leave New York City. I was depressed, living paycheck to paycheck, and desperate to just feel happy again. I questioned my career path every day. When my lease was up, I left the city for a small agency in upstate New York, where I was a senior UI designer. After a year and a half, I switched jobs again and became the creative director at another small agency that has helped over 300 brands like Lyft, Nectar, Graze, and many other startups with customer acquisition.