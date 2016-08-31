A lot of people desperately want their love to be contagious. If you've found someone who seemingly makes your heart pump to the beat of a Chainsmokers song, then you want nothing more than for your closest friends and family to feel the exact same way. That's why, when you're about to walk down the aisle with your soul mate, you might be tempted to give your single bridesmaids a few "helpful" hints on how they, too, can find the loves of their lives.
But while you may think you're helping, you're probably actually alienating and insulting them. So please, pretty please, stop saying these five obnoxious things to your single bridesmaids.
