Despite all this transparency surrounding salaries, investments, and such, in matters of personal finance, it’s still just a touch gauche to talk about it. Certain details, even with all this progress we’ve made, are still mostly kept under wraps. And that’s why there’s something so absolutely thrilling, so deliciously voyeuristic about getting a glimpse into the spending habits of another person — even a complete stranger.
Here, Simran Kaur, an investor and content creator, opens up about how she spends in other parts of her life (outside of work) and how she invests in herself. Her day begins with an iced latte before she takes some meetings and a quick bite. But easily the best — and splurge-worthy — part of her day: an appointment at the Upper West Spa during which she gets a signature treatment — a Hydrafacial using SkinCeuticals products — to cleanse and hydrate her skin ($300). “My skin has been so congested” she says. “Joanna [the technician] took such good care of me.”
She ends her busy day with her full skin-care routine, which includes her favorite SkinCeuticals P-TIOX serum ($148), "because it helps give me that glass skin glow," she says. That "glass skin" radiance is achieved through SkinCeuticals' incredibly novel, peptide-powered serum that’s proven to reduce the appearance of nine types of expression lines (dynamic wrinkles that commonly appear around the eyes, forehead, cheeks, and mouth, and that deepen over time as the skin elasticity naturally declines) and improve the appearance of skin texture over time. "Engaging in personal and financial well-being is such an empowering move," she says. "I'm already starting to see the improvements in my energy and my joy and my confidence in my skin."
Watch the video, above, to follow Kaur (and her expenditures) as she goes about her day.
