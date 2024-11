She ends her busy day with her full skin-care routine, which includes her favorite SkinCeuticals P-TIOX serum ($148), "because it helps give me that glass skin glow," she says. That "glass skin" radiance is achieved through SkinCeuticals' incredibly novel, peptide-powered serum that’s proven to reduce the appearance of nine types of expression lines (dynamic wrinkles that commonly appear around the eyes, forehead, cheeks, and mouth, and that deepen over time as the skin elasticity naturally declines) and improve the appearance of skin texture over time. "Engaging in personal and financial well-being is such an empowering move," she says. "I'm already starting to see the improvements in my energy and my joy and my confidence in my skin."