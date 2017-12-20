3-Ingredient Holiday Cocktails To Make ASAP

If you're throwing a holiday party (or have been nominated as beverage director for your friends' upcoming soiree), the biggest mistake you can make is going with just the requisite wine and beer.
This year, we're making it extra easy for you to go full-on festive with your holiday party cocktails. Together with Perrier®, we've created a handful of crowd-pleasing, elegant, and — most importantly — effortless holiday drink recipes that require no more than three ingredients each.
Click through to see how they're made, and get ready to impress everyone with your sudden cocktail mastery.