5 Effortless Nail Trends to Try in 2025, According to Kathleen Lights

While every year comes with new beauty trends, we all have our own individual styles and preferences — and in 2025, Kathleen Lights believes our nails will be our favorite canvas to express our personality.
According to the beauty vlogger and founder of vegan polish and nail care brand Lights Lacquer, whether we prefer vibrant colors, glitter, and 3D art or would rather a soft-hued ombre, 2025 nail trends will have us embracing simplicity.
“Nail preferences are so diverse for so many of us, but ultimately, I think this year is all about effortless looks that feel chic, polished, and elevated,” the Cuban-American founder, born Kathleen Fuentes, tells Refinery29 Somos. “We will continue to see nail trends embracing simplicity without losing that 'wow' factor.”
But simpler nail looks don't have to be boring. Fuentes says there'll still be lots of room for micro accents with magnetics, ombres, chromes, and glitters. “These may sound complex, but it’s how these fun products will be used that will make a nail appear effortless while having unique elements to it.”
Lights Lacquer, founded in 2019, will also launch new products for the DIY nail aficionados to achieve the looks on their own. Calling 2025 a year “all about growth and innovation,” Fuentes says her brand is expanding into new product categories, including shimmers, magnetics, and 3D art, as well as new cuticle oil scents and, of course, more polishes with new formulas. “We’re manifesting some amazing collaborations and growing our nail community even more,” she adds.
While the trends may be more muted this year, Fuentes is ready to be even more bold in her personal life. Ahead of her 33rd birthday, the Aquarian is entering her Yes era. “I’ve struggled personally with anxiety for a long time, but I am slowly but surely getting comfortable with the uncomfortable,” Fuentes says. “I’m shifting my mindset on being okay with sitting with my fears, but moving past them. I’m still a work in progress (aren’t we all?), and I’ll forever be on a path of self-discovery.”
Whether launching new Lights Lacquer products, taking her followers along with her on her Yes era, or talking about her favorite fragrances via Kathleen Smells, Fuentes has a lot to look forward to in 2025. Here, she shares the 2025 nail trends she’s most excited about and how to achieve them with Lights Lacquer.