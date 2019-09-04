8:00 a.m. — R. calls to make sure I'm up. He was on a search warrant this morning, so he stopped for a bagel and coffee afterwards with a coworker and treated ($8). He's coming home before I have to go to work! I use that as incentive to get out of bed. I eat some frozen chicken tenders that I microwave (bad habit from residency) and go to the gym in our building. I walk at an incline for 45 minutes. I had a hip surgery several years ago and have had to completely revamp how I work out (doc said no running, which includes no elliptical, which sucks). I have recently incorporated walking inclines to see if it helps. I come back up to our unit and shower. I make my Invigor8 shake, my tea to take to work, and pack leftover pork, Brussels sprouts, and rice for lunch. I can't take the last curry meal because one of the nurses is extremely allergic to shrimp and I don't want to risk her getting sick. I'm dragging again today, so I pack myself a Diet Pepsi for extra caffeine. $8