Photo: Courtesy of Sigerson Morrison.
If Game of Thrones has taught us anything (other than Lannister always pays his debts), it's that winter is coming. Heeding this warning, Sigerson Morrison has debuted its campaign for this season's shoes. With booties, loafers, and a touch of cutouts, the collection has us less afraid of the impending cold weather. Heck, you could even say we're excited to indulge in some layers. Though these kicks probably wouldn't cut it on the wall, we can definitely imagine them on a modern-day Cersei. GOT references aside, Sigerson Morrison has nailed the feminine winter shoe. November through March doesn't have to be all clunky snow boots, ya know?
Photo: Courtesy of Sigerson Morrison.
Photo: Courtesy of Sigerson Morrison.
Photo: Courtesy of Sigerson Morrison.
