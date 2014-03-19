What better way to usher in spring than with a few pick-me-ups for your pad? Well, e-retailer Shoptiques definitely got the memo. The online store — specializing in sourcing from local boutiques around the world — launched its home-decor vertical today. Its burgeoning collection includes cashmere pillows, agate bookends, and totally rad coffee-table books — essentially everything we need to dress up our space.
To toast the launch, the site is offering 10% off all of the goods. So, hopefully our wallets won't mind when we add an extra item or two to our carts. Simply enter the code HOME10 at checkout to cash in your discount. Your digs will sincerely appreciate the love.