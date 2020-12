Shiny, Sparkly Instagram Gifts For the Magpies In Your Life

If you didn't spend the entire year indoors , then you at least spent most of your non-working hours inside this year. In any case, our windows became vitally important — providing us with fresh air, ambient, noise, breezes, and sunlight to help us simulate being outside. The last of these, sunlight, became one of 2020's most significant decor trends. In the absence of huge windows, people turned to all-white or beige interiors that best reflect light. We want light however we can get it. At night we're taken care of by our LED lights, but during the day we want to dot our personal spaces with as many reflective, shiny, sparkly surfaces as possible.