8 Nifty Shapewear Pieces To Hide The Holiday Feast Pounds

Angela Tafoya
Okay, we all know that Thanksgiving does some temporary damage to the scales. Don’t get it twisted though — the mounds of tasty turkey, pie, stuffing, and yams are well worth an added pound or two. But, as we gear up for a month packed with glitzy events, one thing we’re particularly grateful for post-Thanksgiving? Stellar shapewear to keep our bods in check from now through New Years ... until those fitness resolutions start up (again).
That being said, we’ve culled 8 slimming undergarments that aren’t total eyesores, so you can feel sexy and buttoned up under virtually anything this season. Yes, even a body-con dress, provided you choose to go that route. From thigh-slimming numbers to strapless suction-y pieces, click away friends, and don’t even think about skimming over any holiday noms this year!