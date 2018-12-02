The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the products, brands, and people that are breaking the rules and redefining beauty standards, one lipstick at a time.
When I emptied out an entire bag full of face masks on my bed to test for our beauty awards, my first thought was, Which one of you serum-soaked sheet masks, charcoal sticks, or holographic glitter thingies is going to eff up my face?
I have dry, acne-prone skin, and I follow a strict regimen to keep it all in check. So naturally, I was more than a little apprehensive to put dozens of different masks, all with their own dozens of ingredients, on my face — and Dr. Jart+'s Shake & Shot Rubber Mask earned the biggest side-eye.
Advertisement
The face mask actually launched late last year, and I gave it a hard pass then for a few reasons. For starters, the baby face on the cap reminded me of the Ghostface mask from Scream, which haunted me throughout my childhood. Secondly, this isn’t a mask you just slap on, rinse, and go: It comes with two different components that you need to shake together, let dry, then peel off, which simply felt all too extra for me. But in the name of research, I was forced to ditch my reservations and give the Shake & Shot mask — in the Firming formula, which promises to improve elasticity and firmness — a fair shot.
I popped the cap off, followed instructions, and got to shaking. When I gave Step 1 and 2 a vigorous whisk in the cup, it formed a grayish mixture that resembled Elmer's Glue. I covered my entire face with a thick layer of the mixture using the included spatula, and the mask took on a Flubber-like texture and cooling sensation that I wasn't mad at. I let it sit for 20 minutes, and the formula settled into a cold, bouncy structure that made the removal process surprisingly easy.
When I peeled it off, the rubbery mask took my dead, dull skin — and my skepticism — with it. My mind was blown when I saw how incredible my face looked. My pores looked instantly tighter, thanks to the collagen-boosting retinol, but not in a parched, dehydrated way; instead, the stretchy texture made my skin feel nourished and plump. And the brightness was noticeable: Even my boyfriend asked what I "did to my face."
When I woke up the next morning, my skin still looked like it had been blessed by a million skin-care angels — and for the first time in a while, I was truly blown away by a single product's results. What was once the last thing I'd put on my face suddenly became the only thing I wanted to slather on. So, lesson learned: Never judge a face mask by its terrifying baby-face packaging.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement