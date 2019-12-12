Sometimes a haircut is just a haircut... and sometimes it's so much more. To Gaby Caplan, the star of this week's episode of Hair Me Out, getting a new look is symbolic of a new beginning.
Caplan recently moved to New York City from London wearing the same long, brunette hairstyle she's worn her entire life. "I'm going through a lot of change in my life," she says. "With a new chapter comes a new haircut." To mark this point in her life, Caplan went to Spoke & Weal's Soho location in New York City where colorist Jake McVay added sunkissed highlights to her brunette hair before stylist Karen Miller chopped over 11 inches off her strands to create a shaggy lob with bangs.
"When I was growing up, my mom didn't let me do anything to my hair," says Caplan. "She always wanted it to be natural and as long as possible. I think she kinda took ownership over my hair." For Caplan, a new look represents growth — and the results are stunning. Press play above to watch her complete transformation.
