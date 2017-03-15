Most exciting was the fact that many brands in the US aren't available in the UK and even if they are, we tend to get new releases much later. This was like a VIP preview. The biggest difference I noticed was the sheer scale of all the product lines (I lost count of the number of Sephora eyeliners — there wasn’t a color I could’ve thought of that was missing), and the diversity of brands. The amount of niche brands next to mass and global offerings from Asia and Europe — all under the one glamorous roof — was something I'd never seen before. And as this was technically a tourist attraction, it only seemed fitting I buy a souvenir (or 10).