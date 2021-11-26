Story from Black Friday

Sephora’s Glamorous Black Friday Deals Have Made Their Entrance

We've got four words for you: Sephora. Black. Friday. Sale. That's right – your favorite beauty retailer is getting in on all the Black Friday fun with sparkling flash deals and half-off discounts on top brands that rarely get marked down. (Ahem, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, plus 25% off Kiehl's.) For this weekend only, you can score 50% off Sephora bestsellers, prices as marked. (Plus, get free shipping on every order, no minimum, with promo code FREESHIP.)
With the top-rated customer favorites already starting to sell out fast, we've done all the heavy lifting to bring you the beauty editor-approved makeup, skin care, hair products, and extravagant gift sets that are all on sale during Cyber Week. From glittery eyeshadow palettes to dewy moisturizers, volume-boosting hairspray, and much more, shop all the best Sephora deals worth your coin, below.
Best Sephora Makeup Deals

Huda Beauty
Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette
$33.50$67.00
Sephora
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Sugar Glow Kit®
$20.00$40.00
Sephora
Lancôme
Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
$13.00$26.00
Sephora
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foun...
$27.00$36.00
Sephora
Urban Decay
Marvel Studios’ Eternals Eyeshadow Palette
$32.50$65.00
Sephora
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Wiz
$16.00$23.00
Sephora

Best Sephora Skin Care Deals

Kate Somerville
Exfolikate® Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
$20.00$40.00
Sephora
Peter Thomas Roth
Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
$26.00$52.00
Sephora
It Cosmetics
Confidence In A Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
$24.50$49.00
Sephora
Dr. Jart+
Ceramidin Moisturizing Cream
$24.00$48.00
Sephora
Kiehl's
Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing ...
$28.50$38.00
Sephora
Murad
Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser
$16.00$32.00
Sephora
Fenty Skin
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Sp...
$26.25$35.00
Sephora
GLAMGLOW
Supermud Charcoal Instant Treatment Mask
$42.00$60.00
Sephora

Best Sephora Hair Deals

Living Proof
Full Dry Volume Blast™
$15.00$30.00
Sephora
Bumble and bumble
Sunday Clarifying Shampoo
$13.50$26.00
Sephora
DryBar
Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler
$12.00$26.00
Sephora

Best Sephora Gift Deals

Milk Makeup
Disco Haul Face Starter Set
$15.00
Sephora
Kiehl's
Brighten Up & Glow
$70.00$92.00
Sephora
Fenty Beauty
Glossy Posse: Fantasy 4sum 4-piece Gloss B...
$28.50$38.00
Sephora
Sephora Favorites
Give Me Some Lip Balm Set
$21.00$30.00
Sephora
