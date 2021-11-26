Sephora’s Glamorous Black Friday Deals Have Made Their Entrance

We've got four words for you: Sephora. Black. Friday. Sale. That's right – your favorite beauty retailer is getting in on all the Black Friday fun with sparkling flash deals and half-off discounts on top brands that rarely get marked down. (Ahem, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, plus 25% off Kiehl's.) For this weekend only, you can score 50% off Sephora bestsellers, prices as marked. (Plus, get free shipping on every order, no minimum, with promo code FREESHIP.)
With the top-rated customer favorites already starting to sell out fast, we've done all the heavy lifting to bring you the beauty editor-approved makeup, skin care, hair products, and extravagant gift sets that are all on sale during Cyber Week. From glittery eyeshadow palettes to dewy moisturizers, volume-boosting hairspray, and much more, shop all the best Sephora deals worth your coin, below.
Best Sephora Makeup Deals
Best Sephora Skin Care Deals
Best Sephora Hair Deals
Best Sephora Gift Deals
