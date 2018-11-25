Monthly Expenses

Rent: $2,000 for our one-bedroom in Manhattan. We spent SO LONG looking for this rent-controlled spot — it's literally a steal for how big it is. It's definitely not perfect, and it's super loud over a busy avenue, but I can't complain one bit with the cost!

Mortgage For Rental Property: $2,500

Student Loans: $0 (I worked my ass off to get a scholarship, and my husband paid his off a few years ago.)

MetroCard: $50

Spotify Family Plan: $15 (My sis, BFF, and bro are also on the plan.)

Gym: $99 (My husband's work comps his gym membership.)

Phone: $50 (I pay my dad for our share of the family plan.)

Netflix: $50

Cable: $180 (We have cable for sports, ugh)

Amazon Subscribe & Save: $30 monthly plus $150 every three months for vitamins and skincare

Retirement: I max out at $5,000/year in my IRA, and my husband puts his max allotment of 18% into his pension every year. We also are trying to save $100,000 this year, which is a super lofty goal, but we want to buy Manhattan real estate soon.