Occupation: Senior business analyst

Industry: Tech

Age: 30

Location: Vancouver Island

Salary: $92,000

Assets: Our house is valued at $989,000 currently, we have a combined $150,000 in pension, and around $60,000 in various company stocks and GICs. My spouse M. and I have completely commingled finances; I will be tracking both as essentially I spend whatever he spends (M. makes $60,000, for a combined income of $152,000 before tax).

Debt: $3,000 on a zero-interest credit card for a 10-month period (we balanced transferred and pay $400/month); $480,000 in a mortgage. We refinanced in September 2023 for a five year fixed rate, however I don’t consider our mortgage debt due to the equity we are gaining, and that our mortgage for a five-bedroom, three-bath single family home is less than rent for a two-bedroom condo in Vancouver

Paycheck Amount: My salary is $2,555 after taxes. M. makes $2,308 after taxes. Our pay periods are alternating.

Pronouns: She/her



Expenses

Housing Costs: Our mortgage is $1,450, paid biweekly (we pay $100 extra to the principal).

Weekly Loan Payments: $100 to a credit card.

All Other Expenses:

Utilities: Around $200 (includes water, paid quarterly; hydro, paid bimonthly; gas; sewer and trash, paid quarterly; phone, highly discounted due to work plans for M. and myself; and car gas).

Car Insurance: $84

Life Insurance: $167 combined ($67 for me; $100 for M.)

Health & Dental Insurance: $60 deducted from pay (coverage for myself and M. from my employer. M. also has coverage for both of us deducted from his pay).

Retirement Contribution: $400 (Employee matches me. M. has a defined pension through work and contributes ~$200 month.)

Union Fees: $70 (for M.)

Subscriptions: Crave $22 per month (recent splurge for watching The Rookie); Playstation Plus $100 (annual, bought as a Black Friday deal); Amazon Prime $80 (annual); BCAA $120 (annual); gym $30 per month (we both have one so $15 per person).