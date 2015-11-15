But aside from the possible health issues, there are some flaws in Kiss' logic. She claims to be using semen as an alternative to facial peels, in which mild acid removes dead skin cells. "The normal pH of semen is around 7.1 to 8.0, and that is actually not acidic at all," Dr. Grossman says. "Your skin’s pH is closer to 4, 4.5, and that's normally where people like things to be."



In fact, for a long time skin care has been moving away from basic treatments; bar soap, for instance, is universally regarded as terrible for facial skin. "We talk in skin care about how skin is acidic and we need to restore that acid mantle, so in this sense semen is actually very caustic to the skin," Dr. Grossman says.



Sure, the basic components of semen aren't terrible — amino acids, enzymes, potassium, zinc. "There isn’t anything bad in it," Dr. Grossman says, but there's also no study that shows it's the magical path to youthful skin. Something to be thankful for, because can you imagine your beauty routine if it were?



"There is an endless array of things you can mix together; so many other things you can do," Dr. Grossman says. "People used to take eggs and turn them into masks for that high concentration of protein. You can create a great scrub with coconut oil, baking soda, and maybe powdered milk or almond milk."



And if you're seriously considering what Kiss calls "man moisturizer"? "I wouldn’t encourage someone to do it" strictly for cosmetic reasons, Dr. Grossman says. So if that's what gets you off, more power to you. But if you're just tolerating it because you think it will give you soft skin, it's probably time to reexamine your priorities.