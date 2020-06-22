I Put This Self-Tanner Under 3 Stress Tests — Here’s What Happened

Take it from me, nothing sends you into a tanning shame spiral quite like the words “skin cancer.” My fond memories of long, lazy days spent lying in the sun are tinged with so much regret. And I can’t fathom why on Earth I thought it was a good idea to go to a tanning bed...especially when I was at school in sunny, blazing-hot Arizona. Unfortunately, by the time my common sense kicked in and the judicious sunscreen application began in my early 20s, the damage was already done. I had to have surgery to remove the moles, which was painful and expensive. In the six years since, I've been lucky to be melanoma-free. I'm diligent with my skin checks, I avoid being in the sun for extended periods of time, and I'm rigorous about my sunscreen application. And because I absolutely don't tan at all, I've found the only way to achieve that coveted sun-kissed glow safely (both in terms of zero sun exposure and in compliance with social-distancing guidelines) is with a self-tanner.