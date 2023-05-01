I Live In Latvia & Spent $433 On Self Care This Week

The hangover headache is real! I used to be able to drink a bottle of wine per night and have a fully functioning work day at the office. As a result my skin looked gray and spotty, and I definitely didn't get a good night’s sleep. The cycle of feeling exhausted after a 12-hour office shift and rewarding myself with wine was difficult to get out of. It took me approximately two years of regular weekly therapy sessions. I am not judging anyone who drinks frequently, but can definitely say that by breaking this cycle of frequent drinking has made my life a lot more pleasurable.