I Live In Latvia & Spent $433 On Self Care This Week

7 p.m. — I get home a bit later tonight since I have my online therapy session straight after work. I see my therapist once a week, and each session costs $44. Today's session is really good and I focus on shifting my mind to be true to myself, my needs, and managing other people’s expectations. I have been very bad at saying no to people, and that has made me feel burned out at work . Although I have made a good career progression, it has come with a severe cost of mental health issues and I am dealing with the consequences, even after three years in therapy. For dinner, I make a whole grain sandwich with turkey, ham, cucumber, and cottage cheese with greek yogurt. It tastes a bit random, but it balances protein, carbs, and fats. I also drink the frozen cherry shake before heading to bed.