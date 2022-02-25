I think these things have been especially important for me during the pandemic as we’ve navigated so much uncertainty. Finding activities that allow me to create a home within myself while everything around us has felt so uprooted has been essential for me. I try to move through each day slowly, by being present and honoring where I am, being gentle with myself, and not taking on more than I have capacity to take on. This is a big one for Black women. We take on so much and harbor so much guilt when we’re unable to carry it all. My existence is rooted in divesting from the racist, capitalist, and patriarchal structures that have created and perpetuated such destructive ways of thinking so that we may reclaim our bodies and our right to exhale.