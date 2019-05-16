3 p.m. — I drop by the pharmacy on my way home to pick up a prescription for a medication I take regularly. There's no line, so I'm in and out. I check my work email and then turn my phone off for the weekend. Even though I don't work on Fridays, I like to be available by email in case something comes up. I throw on an episode of The O.C. and do some skincare. I try The Ordinary's AHA + BHA peeling solution for the first time and follow up with some heavy moisturizers. The peeling solution seems... nice? I only left it on for six minutes since I'm pretty new to chemical exfoliation, and this one is pretty strong. My face is definitely glowy and smooth afterwards, and my cheekbones feel slightly tingly. I should probably have started with a less strong mask, but I like to live life on the edge. Patch testing? I don't know her. $6.80