8:30 p.m. — I told A. I would calculate our rental expenses and income for our 2018 taxes. We track literally every expense we have in a joint Mint account, so it's not too difficult. After I'm done with the tax numbers, I review our recent transactions in Mint since the month just ended. We track our spending pretty obsessively — just about everything is paid for with a credit card, so it's automatically tracked, and we categorize every single transaction into one of our custom budget categories. The downside of this system is that neither of us have any financial privacy. We see every single thing the other person buys. We've gotten used to it and don't nitpick each other's transactions, but eventually I'd like us each to have our own bank accounts not linked to Mint with a small amount of money in there. I make sure all of our transactions are correctly categorized and list our February spending for each category in our budget spreadsheet.