4 p.m. — We get to head out a little early today! We are going to happy hour because a colleague of ours is visiting from out of town. We head downstairs to a bar and order a few things to munch on. Pizza, cheese board, and like 20 oysters. I don't eat oysters, so I go for the pizza instead. I get a whiskey mule, and we also get a bottle of wine for the table. Our coworker covers the bill, because it's a team event. I don't drink often, so I'm feeling a bit tipsy by the end of the evening. I decide a drunk gym trip is a good idea, so I head to the gym.