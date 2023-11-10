

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Definitely. When I was in sixth grade, a family friend got into a highly competitive state program that came with multiple scholarship opportunities. From then on, I had a lot of external and internal pressure to get into college. I’ll never forget opening the acceptance letter and the relief that hit me knowing my tuition would be covered. My parents contributed $6,000 to a tuition savings account and paid $1,500 in sorority dues. They made it clear that I had to be out of the house after high school, so I covered all other expenses by working 35-plus hours a week across multiple jobs. I was the first in my family to graduate from college and I did it without student loans, which is a huge privilege.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Money conversations were rarely positive. Around age 11, my dad told me about the credit card debt my mom had accumulated without him knowing. He used this information to triangulate me against her, and it hurt my relationship with my mom for many years. I don’t think I told her I knew until high school, but more debt came out several years later. My dad put the blame solely on my mom, because she managed the day-to-day finances, but he never mentioned the multiple large purchases he made with loans and how those also contributed to our financial situation. I was taught about debt early, but I had to learn the importance of saving, investing, and trade-offs the hard way.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked in a pizza place when I was 17. I got the job because my best friend worked there and, in order to drive, I had to be able to pay for gas and car insurance. Plus, I hated asking my parents for money.



Did you worry about money growing up?

All the time. From my conversations with my dad, I internalized that debt makes you a bad person. Back then, I didn’t understand how quickly expenses add up for families. We lived in a small house and were almost always buying the cheapest option of everything. At age 18, I had to have emergency surgery for an autoimmune condition and was put on expensive medicine. After a few months, I stopped filling the prescription, because I didn’t know if my parents could afford it, and I couldn’t come up with an extra $500 a month to pay for it. My mom always said health was a priority, but I felt guilty putting them into more debt. I’m really lucky that I didn’t get sicker and only started experiencing major symptoms again a year ago. Now that I have great benefits and make enough money to pay my maximum out-of-pocket expenses, I’ve started an aggressive medication, and it’s already making a huge difference in my day-to-day life.



Do you worry about money now?

Not now, but my financial picture has changed a lot over the last four years. In 2019, I quit my job without a backup for professional and personal reasons. I cashed out $10,000 from my 401(k), and when that ran out, I maxed out my credit card with a $13,500 limit. Eventually, I had to get a job as a picker at a fulfilment center, and it was the toughest work I’ve ever done. Luckily, I got a job in my field right before the COVID-19 lockdown and have been working from home ever since. I paid the credit card off in one lump sum (more on that later) but racked up another $8,000 balance within two years. Eventually, I got a promotion that came with a 30% raise. I knew I’d just blow through the extra money if something didn’t change. Eight months of hard work later, I was debt-free and had started an emergency fund.