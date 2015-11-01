You’ve got quite the magnetic charm, Scorpio, so you need a beauty look that’s as mesmerizing as your personality. (And bold enough to keep up with the big decisions you’re making in your love life this November.) One look that’s sure to catch stares — this two-toned cat-eye in cobalt blue and bright turquoise. Watch the step-by-step tutorial above as we break down the nitty-gritty on achieving these ultra-precise lines. Ready, set, prepare to stun.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bronze Light, $12.99; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; ColorStay Eye Liner in Sapphire, $7.19; PhotoReady Kajal Matte Eye Pencil in Matte Marine, $8.09; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; Cream Blush in Flushed, $11.69; Super Lustrous Lipstick in Black Cherry, $7.19; ColorStay Gel Envy in Double Down, $7.19.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Nyamuoch Girwath for Fenton Models; Model wearing Mara Hoffman dress and aUrate earrings.
