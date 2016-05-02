Got a blank space, Scorpio? You won't for long, as May's planets are pushing for a real-deal romance. The sun blazes through the relationship zones of your chart all month, accompanied by amorous Venus, helping you attract people who want to stick around for the long haul. On the 6th, the new moon could bring a promising prospect your way. Drop all expectations, though, as this person could come in an unexpected package. (Opposites do attract, you know.) You may meet through the introduction of mutual amigos on the 10th, when Venus and Jupiter align in the friendliest zones of your chart. And on the 13th, speak up to intriguing strangers, as you could radar in on your summer love.



If you're already spoken for, clear some white space in your calendar for couple activities. When it comes to relationships, you get out of them what you put in. After the 20th, a more exclusive status is a must when the sun heads into Gemini and your private, playing-for-keeps eighth house. Although you'll be a little more possessive, having the trust factor in place can help you relax. And that's a good thing since the eighth house is also the erotic zone of your chart. There's fun to be had behind closed doors — and even more so when passion planet Mars scoots back into Scorpio from May 28 through the end of summer. Meow.

