Power couple alert! With the Leo sun lighting up your 10th house of success until August 22, you'll enjoy being half of an enviable pair. Single Scorpios, save your final rose for someone whose successful life makes your security-loving sign swoon. It's not that you need or want a sugar daddy (gag). But it's nice to know that someone could provide. An office romance could heat up after the 2nd. Of course, there are red flags to mixing business with pleasure, so take it slow. Coupled Scorpios could start a business together or figure out how to combine finances for maximum abundance. Managing money as a pair will make you feel proud and mature. Don't be surprised if talks turn to "our future family" while you're at it.



Digital dating could bring a cosmic click as Venus taps through your tech-savvy 11th house from August 5 to 29. Give dating apps another try, or start sending Snaps to a crush and see how things unfold. After the 22nd, you may meet your match through mutual friends or a group activity. Coupled Scorpios should socialize more together to liven up the bond. And traveling with a group of mutual friends will be an epic adventure during the Jupiter-Venus merger on the 27th.

