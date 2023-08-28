6 a.m. — I don't have an alarm without my phone so I wake up, nervous that I've overslept, realize the time and try to sleep some more. I get up a little after 7 and eat muesli and quark with green tea. I decide to buy a new phone so I go to my provider's brick-and-mortar store. A very nice salesperson tells me they can't sell me a new phone because I switched my contract less than two months ago. He takes pity on me and gives me a free SIM card. A small win for the day is that I only needed clarification about the contract in English, otherwise we spoke German. I next go to a discount electronics store and see that the black iPhone 13 is on sale. I would have preferred a fun color and briefly consider the value of aesthetics versus capital in my life. I buy the cheaper phone. I bike to work and set the phone up. $837.94