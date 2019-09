The Money Habit Every Millennial Woman Should Start ASAP

The recent seismic shift in tolerance around workplace behavior reminded me of the 2016 article on Fuck Off Funds by Paulette Perhach . Perhach makes the case for a savings account created for the sole purpose of leaving a job. As Perhach writes, “You save up a Fuck Off Fund of $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, then enough to live half a year without anyone else’s help. So when your boss tells you that you look nice, asks you to do a spin, you say, “Is there some way you need my assistance in the professional capacity or can I go back to my desk now?” When your boss attempts to grope you, you say, “Fuck off, you creep!” You wave two middle fingers in the air, and march over to HR. Whether the system protects you or fails you, you will be able to take care of yourself.”