Savage X Fenty Pieces to Wear for Rihanna’s Concert (AKA the Super Bowl)

Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching on February 12. While we don’t yet know which teams will be playing, we do know that we’ll be cheering on halftime performer and singer sensation Rihanna. The “Lift Me Up” singer will be taking on the field for what will no doubt be an iconic performance.
People have joked that Rihanna, famously slow to release new music, will simply be reading out what’s in her Fenty Beauty line as opposed to singing. True to form, the mogul has already released an exclusive Game Day makeup lineup, including Mini Gloss Bombs with football keychains and a football-shaped makeup sponge.
Advertisement
In addition to makeup, Rihanna also has her cult-favorite lingerie and loungewear brand, Savage X Fenty, which is full of sultry sets, cozy pajamas, and activewear. And to celebrate her prime halftime show slot, the business mogul has released a limited-edition Game Day Collection. The lounge and activewear gender-neutral line is full of Savage X Fenty and Super Bowl LVII branded gear that's at once playful and sexy.
And, because of Rihanna's otherworldly power, these pieces are selling quickly. Fear not, though, lots of pieces remain, including gear that's really just for those among us who are only tuning in to see Rihanna. If you sign up to become a Savage X Fenty XTRA VIP member, each piece is slightly discounted as a perk. And if you place your order by February 1, you’ll receive it by game day. Whether you’re a football fan or not, this collection will get you in the mood to sing along with Rihanna for your own stellar living room performance.
While one jersey is already sold out, this one, which is designated as a “Rihanna’s pick,” will still get you in the spirit. The cropped athletic jersey has “Fenty X” graphics on the back to show who you’re actually rooting for.
Advertisement
This ribbed knit beanie is perfect for braving the cold weather while also showing your devotion to Rihanna. An embroidered patch reads, “Property of Savage X Fenty,” and, “Authentic since 1988,” referencing when the singer was born. It's also available in black and red.
Gear up in a cozy fleece hoodie that will make your Super Bowl party friends jealous. Also available in brown, it has Savage X Fenty branding and Rihanna’s signature on the front, and a large Super Bowl LVII insignia on the back.
Go for a matching all-brown or all-black hoodie and sweatpants look or break it up. These fleece drawstring sweats have a ribbed waistband and cuffs along with a flirty print placement.
For the super fans and anyone who just tunes in for half-time, this shirt pokes fun at what many of us actually care about. When you flip the inside of the shirt up, it also reveals the singer's face wearing a custom football helmet. This customer-favorite T-shirt is now only available in very limited sizes.
Savage X Fenty already sells boxers, so it's only fitting that it offers these limited-edition ones too. The kitschy allover football printed shorts look comfy to lounge around in or to throw under your favorite sweats. They're also available in a black cotton style.
Advertisement
Get halftime ready with this embroidered, adjustable dad hat. It's a staple game day piece and also one that you'll be able to wear out time and time again, whether in black, white, or blue.
One of the more flirty and unexpected pieces in this collection is this tube top that's giving '90s mean-girl cheerleader vibes. The light blue shirt can be worn as is or layered with a sweatshirt wrapped around your shoulders for the ultimate preppy game-day look.
And if you're looking for a keepsake, this limited-edition bandana is the way to go. Wear it on your head, around your neck, or twirl it in the air as you sing, dance, and celebrate Rihanna's comeback performance.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.