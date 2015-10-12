When we're smack-dab in the middle of transitioning from the hot summer to the chilly fall, we start mixing up our beauty routines. We often switch up our primping products, oils, and tinted moisturizers as the temperatures drop. But the one thing we seem to reach for over and over every fall is a good lip scrub. Because when we're rocking vampy, matte lipstick all season, we want our lips to be smooth and flake-free. This year, we thought we'd ask our friends at Rank & Style which lip scrub they recommend.
The site uses customer reviews, editors' picks, and overall buzz to figure out which products are going to work the hardest for you. (Consider its authors beauty lovers with a penchant for math.) After crunching the numbers, Rank & Style has named The Lip Scrub by Sara Happ the winner for its rave online reviews, as well as its popularity among editors and consumers alike.
On Nordstrom.com, user LaurasLoves wrote, "Yes, please! Seriously delicious scrub... Ladies over 40, this is a great step in your beauty routine, as it seems to reduce and soften the lines around the lip through exfoliation and hydration." Though we agree with her statement, we think anyone of any age can enjoy the scrub's buffing, hydrating benefits.
Just scoop a bit onto your finger and buff away any flaky skin on your lips. When you're done, a thin film of nourishing oils will remain, keeping your lips hydrated and prepped for lipstick application. With this baby in your makeup bag, matte lipstick will never read patchy on you again.
Sara Happ The Lip Scrub in Midnight Blueberry, $24, available at Nordstrom.
