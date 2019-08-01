4:45 p.m. — I finish an appointment with my client at Starbucks. It is our usual meeting place, and we discuss some things that we are working on together. I buy myself an iced coffee and buy her one, too. I am so ready for the week to be over and happily drive over to my mom's house. The little puff is so excited to see me, and I feed him, let him out, and then spend some time snuggling with him on the floor. K. is picking me up at 7, so I decide to take a shower and get all "Who is she?" for date night. During the week, I hardly ever do my makeup or get dressed up, so it's nice to do my thing and feel sexy during the weekends. $10.03