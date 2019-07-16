11 a.m. — I finally sign up for autopay for my student loans, which will drop my interest rate .25%! I had been paying manually before, because I wasn't making as much money and would pay different amounts each month based on my expenses. My payment goes through and I cry a little inside, especially because I am not necessarily “using” my law degree, but I try to tell myself it got me to where I am now and that's what matters. When I was growing up, I didn't have a lot of educational or financial guidance, so I thought that graduate school (and the loans that come along with it) were my only option. The amount in loans I have (about $70k for undergrad and law school) may seem high, but the scary thing is that it's fairly average for my graduating class; many people I graduated with have upwards of $150k.