9 a.m. — I text my friends to see if anyone can come with me, but no one seems interested, so I call T. and he happens to be off work tomorrow! I start throwing plans at him, but we're meeting tonight for the movie and decide to talk about it later. This is such an amazing start to my day! I do have a date planned for tomorrow that I'll have to cancel, but it's a second date that I wasn't all that excited about anyway. Dude is cool about rescheduling and wants to meet up tonight. I tell him I'll let him know after the movie.