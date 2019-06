12 p.m. — I head to Target to pick up my order and end up also purchasing gift bags, a Father's Day card, and tissue paper for the gift bags. I call my mother and talk to her on the phone for a bit. She says I sound really wheezy, and she wants me to go get checked at the doctor. I tell her I will and call the clinic to see if they have openings. While I'm in line, all of Target's systems go down. They say they'll give everyone an extra 10% off for our patience, so I grab the double stuffed Oreos, and I wait patiently thinking of the steal I'm getting. I wait about 30 minutes until they say it will take between two and four hours. I leave my stuff and bounce. I also end up canceling my online order for pick-up. I get refunded for the shirts I would've bought.