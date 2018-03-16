How One Publicist's Salary Changed Over 10 Years

Age: 32

Current Location: Michigan

Current Industry & Title: Senior Account Executive

Starting salary: $12/hour

Current salary: $103,000

Number of years employed: 10 years

Biggest salary jump: $20,000

Biggest salary drop: $9,000

Biggest salary regret: "Like many of my career regrets, it's simply not speaking up for what I want. I failed to negotiate my salary for a couple of positions, and it's a regret I won't repeat again."

Best salary-related advice: "Do your salary research and be prepared to defend your salary requests, whether it's a job interview or an annual review. I always struggled with understanding my value at the beginning of my career. As I've moved through several job changes, doing my research has helped me better understand my value and what I should be asking for."