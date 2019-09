How One 30-Year-Old Woman's Salary Changed Over 8 Years

30Houston, TXBiotechnology & Supply Chain Professional$35,360$120,000 (plus annual bonus and stock options)$27,500$0. I've never received a drop in salary. Using other employment offers to leverage a higher salary. Even though I was given the increase in salary in some cases, it caused a strained relationship with my direct supervisor. I wish I had just talk to my supervisor directly instead of using the other offer as an ultimatum.""Do not let fear of change stop you from taking calculated risks in your career. Like most people I like routine in my life, but this shouldn't hinder one's ability to seek out better opportunities just because change is stressful and different."