How One 30-Year-Old Woman's Salary Changed Over 8 Years

In our series My Salary Story, women with years of career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way. Interested in contributing your salary story? Email us here.
Last week, we spoke to a 32-year-old publicist in Michigan who put off negotiating for years. This week, we talk to a 30-year-old biotech professional who used a salary offer to negotiate her current position — but regrets that decision.
Age: 30
Current Location: Houston, TX
Current Industry & Title: Biotechnology & Supply Chain Professional
Starting salary: $35,360
Current salary: $120,000 (plus annual bonus and stock options)
Number of years employed: 8
Biggest salary jump: $27,500
Biggest salary drop: $0. I've never received a drop in salary.
Biggest salary regret: "Using other employment offers to leverage a higher salary. Even though I was given the increase in salary in some cases, it caused a strained relationship with my direct supervisor. I wish I had just talk to my supervisor directly instead of using the other offer as an ultimatum."
Best salary-related advice: "Do not let fear of change stop you from taking calculated risks in your career. Like most people I like routine in my life, but this shouldn't hinder one's ability to seek out better opportunities just because change is stressful and different."
