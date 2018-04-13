How A Communications Director's Salary Changed Over A Decade

In our series My Salary Story, women with years of career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
We're joining forces with The Salary Project at Career Contessa for the next few months to reflect an even wider range of experiences. Interested in contributing your salary story? Email us here.
Previously, we talked to a 30-year-old biotech professional who regretted using a job offer to negotiate her current salary. Today, we talk to with a 32-year-old woman in communications who is toying with the idea of moving into the private sector.
Age: 32
Current Location: Indianapolis, IN
Current Industry & Title: Financial Services, Communications Director
Starting Salary: $10/hour
Current Salary: $85,800
Number of Years Employed: 10 years out of college, but I've had a job since I was 16.
Biggest Salary Jump: $14,872 in 2010
Biggest Salary Drop: When I became unemployed December 2008
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret? "Not gaining the confidence to negotiate my salary offers, even when I thought the offers were fair."
Best Salary-Related Advice: "Research what your peers make and create a good relationship with HR — they can help you navigate work politics and key you in to salary data that can help you negotiate promotions. Be confident in your value and what only YOU can offer an organization. Your personal financial needs or challenges have no bearing on what you should make. It’s all about your talent and how you can contribute to your organization."
