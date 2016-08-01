You're passion personified, Sagittarius, as lusty Mars bursts into your sign from August 2 until September 27. Playfully pursue others, but be careful not to ply anyone with pressure. (Mars can make you come on strong.) Until the 22nd, you might date around or enjoy a few vacation flings. Even coupled archers won't want to feel tethered. But there's one catch: Stern Saturn is also in your sign, reminding you that it's all fun and games until someone's heart gets broken. Don't get so caught up in the moment that you forget that you need security, too. When Saturn ends a five-month retrograde on the 13th, you might actually find an adventure buddy and solid supporter all in one package.



After the 22nd, professional demands heat up and you can't be quite as spontaneous about love. Schedule legit date nights or meet for sultry noon-ers to, uh, pump up your productivity. You might even have an office fling. Enterprising archers are not averse to mixing business with pleasure, so you might start a business with bae or team up on a professional project. Just spell out the roles to the letter, because Mercury will be retrograde from August 30 until September 22, causing communication crises if you're unclear.

