11 p.m. — I thoroughly had my ass handed to me. In a co-op game. Sometimes the AI is more aggressive than you are, and your partner is on the other side of the map. Still, it was a fun time and great to hear how V. is doing. I realize I didn't eat anything for dinner, but I'm not really hungry, so I grab a handful of Pringles and quickly snack on them before heading to bed. Because we are so much more active and mobile now, I find that my hunger levels have been completely out of whack. Not looking for dietary advice — I'm just in flux right now. S. tucks me into bed before heading to the front of the RV to prepare to stream. (He quit his job before we left. It was incredibly toxic for him, and a few years ago he took care of us when I left a toxic job, so giving him the space to pursue something he loves while I hold down the fort is important to me.) I fall asleep in a pile of kitties to the sounds of “Mic check, mic check.”