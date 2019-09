7 Secrets That Make Running So Much Easier

The Nike+ Running App tracks your progress and lets you take Instagrammable images that show your friends how much fun you had on your run. Personally, knowing that my friends and followers are going to see my distance and speed pushes me to go a little bit farther or a little bit faster. I never do my runs without this app. If you do share your stuff, make sure to tag me — I’m @SanyaRichiRoss on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook — and include #SRRxR29 so I get to join your journey, too. Who knows? You might just get some words of encouragement from yours truly!If you’re the type to track your stats (which I do think is important to do every now and then, mostly to see how far you’ve come), change it up every once in awhile. If you’re usually going for distance, try going for time instead, or measure your heart rate.Pyramids are a running-workout structure that starts with the shortest distance and increases in set increments until you hit the longest distance; then, you decrease in the same increments until you’re back at the starting distance. For example: 200m, 400m, 600m, 800m, 600m, 400m, 200m, with recovery intervals (a.k.a. walking or slower jogging) between each run. If you don’t have a handy way to measure distance, feel free to swap in timed intervals instead of distances.TAKE. A. REST. DAY. Your rest and recovery periods are just as critical to your overall wellness as your hardcore training days. Your muscles need the time to recover, especially if you’ve been lifting weights, which involves tearing muscle fibers. And there is such a thing as overtraining. Overtraining affects your sleep, inhibits your mental edge, and drains your immune system, which has to activate in overdrive to keep up with heavy activity. That can lead to increased injuries: not good.There is so much fun to be had with your workout gear. Take your fashion to the track and show it off! I always say, “Look good, feel good, run good.” Your workout clothes don’t have to be ordinary. Nike.com even gives you the option to design your own running shoes — how cool is that? Check out this pair my team had made for me — talk about motivation.