Rosanna Pansino Once Ate A Wasabi-Filled Doughnut

We went to VidCon and talked to the Queen of Baked Goods herself: Rosanna Pansino.
If you have never been introduced to Rosanna, I'm not totally sure where you have been for the past few years. This Nerdy Nummies host is famous for all of her dessert creations on one of the most popular channels on YouTube. Yes, this is the person responsible for Angry Bird cupcakes, this Captain America cake, and Game Of Thrones egg truffles. Yum — and so cool.
Watch as Rosanna and RIOT's Shannon Coffey talk about their favorite sound effects, what they like to incorporate into desserts, and about the time Rosanna bit into a wasabi-filled doughnut. Apparently it was really gross; even Shannon disliked the retelling of the experience.
To see more, check out Rosanna's channel on YouTube.
If you have never been introduced to Rosanna, I'm not totally sure where you have been for the past few years. This Nerdy Nummies host is famous for all of her dessert creations on one of the most popular channels on YouTube. Yes, this is the person responsible for Angry Bird cupcakes, this Captain America cake, and Game Of Thrones egg truffles. Yum — and so cool.
Watch as Rosanna and RIOT's Shannon Coffey talk about their favorite sound effects, what they like to incorporate into desserts, and about the time Rosanna bit into a wasabi-filled doughnut. Apparently it was really gross; even Shannon disliked the retelling of the experience.
To see more, check out Rosanna's channel on YouTube.
Advertisement