Upgrade Your Ponytail With This Easy Rope Braid Tutorial

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Lazy people of the world, rejoice! The rope braid is here to upgrade your average pony with a playful twist, and it's easier than any other plaiting technique out there. Seriously, it will only take you a few extra minutes in the morning — and it has proven time and time again to be a huge runway and red carpet trend.
In fact, it only requires two easy steps: Create a high ponytail, then divide the length into two even sections and twist 'em together. The trick, however, is first twisting each section away from the other, that way, they will stay in place after being secured at the end with a small elastic.
Press play above for the full tutorial.
